Morning Report: Tyron Woodley rips Colby Covington if he tries to press charges against Jorge Masvidal

There are two sides to every story and the juiciest bit of drama to currently take the MMA world by storm revolves around the same storyline we thought concluded earlier this month.

Late this past Monday night, reports surfaced noting that there had been an incident outside a Miami, Fla. steakhouse between top UFC welterweight stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. As a result, Covington has allegedly suffered a broken tooth along with a damaged watch and some abrasions on his wrist.

The former teammates and best friends turned enemies had 25 minutes to settle their differences in the main event of UFC 272 but it clearly wasn’t enough. Covington defeated Masvidal by way of unanimous decision and now “Gamebred” could be facing felony battery charges.

Familiar with both men as brief teammates at American Top Team, Tyron Woodley chimed in Tuesday night to plant his flag.

“Colby Covington a hoe-hoe for trying to press charges on my dog,” Woodley said while golfing during an Instagram live stream. “Fight’s a fight, you just fought him in the cage and still ain’t settled it by then, sh*t. Gonna have to go again, might be for free this time.”

Woodley also happens to be a former opponent of Covington’s as the two settled their differences in a Sept. 2020 non-title affair after years of back-and-forth banter. Woodley’s fate was similar to Masvidal’s as Covington was firmly in control for the entirety of the bout until a rib injury in the fifth round awarded Covington the win via TKO.

Since then, Woodley’s has been submitted by Vicente Luque before departing the UFC and dropping two consecutive boxing matches against Jake Paul.

Perhaps a career in golf will be next to check off the bucket list for “The Chosen One.”

D’oh!

Shut up Nathaniel — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 22, 2022

The Hangover: Part 4

Eagle FC got jokes.

“…and then they said we’d signed Dillon Danis” https://t.co/zUGwMv00oo — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 22, 2022

Now that’s the definition of “crossover star,” folks.

He does it all!



K-1 Champion Takeru at the TOKYO GIRLS COLLECTION fashion show.



pic.twitter.com/4XsqFZqD2H — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 22, 2022

Gall vs. Lee?

“Big Country” with the big slam.

Dunno, man...

How u gonna snitch on yourself — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Soon.

What can’t Takeru do? Thanks for reading!

