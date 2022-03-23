The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall, Paige VanZant, Gable Steveson, Dan Hardy, and John Gooden

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Olympic champion Gable Steveson stops by to discuss his latest NCAA tournament title, his retirement from amateur wrestling, his future in the WWE, and more.

1:30 p.m. ET: UFC play-by-play commentator John Gooden reflects on his experience at UFC London and more.

2 p.m. ET: New AEW signee Paige VanZant chats about her move into professional wrestling, and the status of her BKFC and MMA careers.

2:30 p.m. ET: Dan Hardy joins the show to discuss the latest in his life, the success of U.K. fighters after UFC London, and the status of his potential return to the ring.

3 p.m. ET: UFC contender Tom Aspinall reflects on his monster win over Alexander Volkov at UFC London, his title aspirations, and what’s next for his career.

3:30 p.m. ET: GC and Helwani look at their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

4:00 p.m. ET: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

