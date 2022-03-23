 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall, Paige VanZant, Gable Steveson, Dan Hardy, and John Gooden

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Olympic champion Gable Steveson stops by to discuss his latest NCAA tournament title, his retirement from amateur wrestling, his future in the WWE, and more.

1:30 p.m. ET: UFC play-by-play commentator John Gooden reflects on his experience at UFC London and more.

2 p.m. ET: New AEW signee Paige VanZant chats about her move into professional wrestling, and the status of her BKFC and MMA careers.

2:30 p.m. ET: Dan Hardy joins the show to discuss the latest in his life, the success of U.K. fighters after UFC London, and the status of his potential return to the ring.

3 p.m. ET: UFC contender Tom Aspinall reflects on his monster win over Alexander Volkov at UFC London, his title aspirations, and what’s next for his career.

3:30 p.m. ET: GC and Helwani look at their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

4:00 p.m. ET: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

