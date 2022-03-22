‘Looks like somebody wasn’t bout that life’: Pros react to alleged Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington street attack

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington didn’t end at UFC 272.

On Monday night, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside of a Miami restaurant in an altercation that left Covington with a fractured tooth and Masvidal facing possible felony battery charges, according to Miami Beach Police. Covington, who defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 272, told police that he heard Masvidal say, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,” during the alleged attack.

As of this writing, Masvidal has not been arrested.

“He’s still somebody that if I see him out in the streets, I’m going to give him everything I’ve got to break his f****** jaw,” Masvidal said of Covington in the hours after UFC 272. “It doesn’t matter if I lost wrestling scrambles tonight, I still think he’s a f****** p****.”

Not surprisingly, the alleged incident has had the MMA world talking since the news first broke late Monday night. Check out how Masvidal, his managers, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and many more reacted to the situation below.

Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 22, 2022

I’m hearing that a someone not from miami who says he’s the king of it is missing a tooth. Can someone confirm this? I need the video asap. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Some people stand up in the face of adversity, some run. #kom — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Colby talked about the man’s kids. I guess that’s ok in your world, no disappointment there. You sound like a grade a hoe. https://t.co/8BKeFrQkVl — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

Dentistry. Beautiful art — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 22, 2022

You got to be from DADE county to understand — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) March 22, 2022

This is not how we conduct our selves in this house — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2022

Ur a big ol pusssy — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

How u gonna snitch on yourself — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 22, 2022

Shut up Nathaniel — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 22, 2022

Wondered the same thing lol colby has a lot of haters it could’ve been anyone with a mask on https://t.co/QAosxOV3gq — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

Looks like somebody wasn't bout that life.



- Tyron Woodley's Waterboy — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 22, 2022

2 facts of the day:



#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?



#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

Words have consequences. If you talk about someone’s kids you should expect to get socked whether there’s a referee around or not. Y’all are hella soft. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) March 22, 2022

white fragility is making the conscious decision to be a piece of shit, as a gimmick, but will also get upset when you can't turn the gimmick off. https://t.co/6coeHBmGfJ — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 22, 2022

This is how I imagine the masvidal colby situation took play lol pic.twitter.com/O1Yqa6ASHS — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

Colby and masvidal on their court date pic.twitter.com/tjvXJNSspC — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2022

MMA Twitter will find that out.. https://t.co/vRwPFK2hjT — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 22, 2022

Something that annoys me about society. The world looks down on "revenge" like it's a bad thing... Its a way to keep you in line by the masters. Revenge is the most human thing you can do, it's your humanity in you telling you to right a wrong... Let's makes revenge great again. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 22, 2022

@ColbyCovMMA fans are a bunch of limp dicks I made fun of him running from Werdum and pulling his phone out like a woman. fuck the cock riding was hard "he did the right thing running away" limp dicks would cock ride that cowardice. Because you can fight it doesn't make you a man — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 22, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks there's something wrong with Colby (he's still sleeping or in the hospital) and that's why he doesn't react ?! — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 22, 2022