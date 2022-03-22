 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Looks like somebody wasn’t bout that life’: Pros react to alleged Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington street attack

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC 272: Covington v Masvidal Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington didn’t end at UFC 272.

On Monday night, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside of a Miami restaurant in an altercation that left Covington with a fractured tooth and Masvidal facing possible felony battery charges, according to Miami Beach Police. Covington, who defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 272, told police that he heard Masvidal say, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,” during the alleged attack.

As of this writing, Masvidal has not been arrested.

“He’s still somebody that if I see him out in the streets, I’m going to give him everything I’ve got to break his f****** jaw,” Masvidal said of Covington in the hours after UFC 272. “It doesn’t matter if I lost wrestling scrambles tonight, I still think he’s a f****** p****.”

Not surprisingly, the alleged incident has had the MMA world talking since the news first broke late Monday night. Check out how Masvidal, his managers, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and many more reacted to the situation below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...