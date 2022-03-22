Police: Jorge Masvidal fractured Colby Covington’s tooth in alleged street attack, facing possible felony battery charges

Details surrounding Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington have begun to come out after the two UFC rivals were involved in an altercation late Monday night.

The Miami Beach Police on Tuesday released a report regarding the incident that names Masvidal as a suspect. Covington’s name was redacted because he was the victim, however multiple sources have confirmed to MMA Fighting that Covington was the victim in the altercation, which took place outside of Papi Steak Restaurant.

According to the police report, Masvidal faces possible felony battery charges from the incident.

Upon arriving to the scene, the police spoke to Covington, who told them that he was “attacked by Jorge Masvidal.” Covington alleged that he exited Papi Steak Restaurant and that Masvidal “ran up to him from his left and without notice punched him with a closed fist two times in the face.”

The report states that Covington was hit once in his mouth and the other punch was to his left eye. Covington said he heard Masvidal say, “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids,” during the attack.

Covington added that he saw “three or four other unknown males” approaching him in an “aggressive manner,” so he pushed away before running “back into the Papi Steak restaurant, where he contacted police.”

During the alleged assault, Covington fractured his left front tooth and suffered an abrasion to his left wrist, according to the police report. Covington added that he identified Masvidal by the sound of his voice, as well as recognizing his hair sticking out of his hoodie, as the UFC welterweight was allegedly wearing a blue surgical face mask with his hoodie raised up over his head.

Police obtained security camera footage from the incident and wore body cams as they spoke to Covington and the other witnesses to the altercation.

Masvidal released a video late Monday night that seemed to reference the altercation after it took place.

“Call this the show your face challenge,” Masvidal said. “What’s up, I’m from Dade county. You talk that s*** you’ve got to back it up. That’s how my city rolls.”

He followed that up with a message on Twitter early Tuesday morning that appeared to reference what he allegedly said to Covington during the incident.

“Good morning to everyone except those that think talking about someone’s kids is cool,” Masvidal wrote.

The situation between Masvidal and Covington turned volatile after they had already faced off in the UFC 272 main event in early March. Covington won the fight by unanimous decision and has continued to taunt Masvidal over social media in the days and weeks since the event ended.

At the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Masvidal stated that he intended on settling his grudge with Covington outside of the cage after the former UFC interim welterweight champion invoked his kids during the lead up to their fight.

“He’s still somebody that if I see him out in the streets, I’m going to give him everything I’ve got to break his f****** jaw,” Masvidal said. “It doesn’t matter if I lost wrestling scrambles tonight, I still think he’s a f****** p****.”

No formal charges have been filed yet and Masvidal has not been arrested at this time.