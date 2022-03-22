Rodrigo Nascimento injured, Alexandr Romanov steps in to face Tanner Boser at April 23 UFC event

Tanner Boser will still compete next month, but he’ll have a new opponent.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Boser will now face Alexandr Romanov in a heavyweight matchup at the UFC event on April 23. TSN was first to report the change.

A person with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting on Tuesday that an undisclosed injury forced Nascimento out of the bout.

Boser (20-8-1) will compete for the first time since his second-round TKO win over Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Vegas 30 this past June. Prior to that, “The Bulldozer” dropped consecutive decisions to former champion Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi. The 30-year-old will make his eighth octagon appearance.

Romanov (15-0) has had his hand raised in all 15 of his professional bouts, including a 4-0 start to his octagon tenure. “King Kong” picked up finishes in three of four UFC bouts over Roque Martinez, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, and Jared Vanderaa, along with picking up a technical split decision over Juan Espino this past April.

The UFC’s April 23 event will be headlined by a strawweight matchup between former champion Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.