Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi in the works for UFC event on June 25

Following a back-and-forth war of words on social media, Tim Elliott and Amir Albazi are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on June 25.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. The news was first reported by MMA Ideas.

The fight got booked just hours after Albazi took a shot at Elliott on Twitter while referencing his recent admission that he cheated to win in a fight against Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272.

“I think you’re fake and you are scared of losing,” Albazi wrote. “You turn down my training partner Manel [Kape], please Mick Maynard give me this loudmouth I promise I will finish him. I hate cheaters.”

I think you’re fake and you are scared of losing you turn down my training partner manel please @Mickmaynard2 give me this loudmouth I promise I will finish him I hate cheaters https://t.co/aLHjTdkk3g — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) March 21, 2022

Elliott quickly answered back by claiming that Albazi actually turned down a previous opportunity to face him, which only further sparked the fiery conversation between the fighters.

Bitch you already backed out against the fight with me!! Let’s goo https://t.co/yyhNvuW1WP — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) March 21, 2022

Now it appears they’ll settle their differences in the octagon with Elliott looking to build on his win over Ulanbekov, wich brought his record to 3-1 over his past four appearances in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Albazi remains undefeated in the UFC with back-to-back wins over Malcolm Gordon and Zhalgas Zhumagulov. Overall, Albazi is 14-1 in his career with his only loss coming to UFC veteran Jose “Shorty” Torres by decision in 2019.

As of now, Elliott vs. Albazi is the first confirmed fight for the card on June 25 with more bouts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck contributed to this report.