Jake Paul blasts ‘b****’ Jorge Masvidal for alleged ‘ambush’ on Colby Covington, UFC for fighter pay

Jake Paul took aim at the UFC once again, along with one of the promotion’s biggest stars in Jorge Masvidal.

The YouTube star and undefeated boxer took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to lay out his two “facts of the day.”

Paul first targeted Masvidal for his role in an alleged altercation on Monday night at a Miami restaurant. While details of the incident are scarce, Paul stated that he believes that Masvidal “ambushed” his rival a little over two weeks following Covington’s dominant unanimous decision win over “Gamebred” at UFC 272.

2 facts of the day:



#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?



#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

“Masvidal is a b**** for ambushing Colby,” Paul said. “Couldn’t hurt him in the page so [you] try to blindside him?”

Of course, Paul had some additional Twitter characters to use up, so he took another shot at the UFC for the way the promotion pays their athletes — bringing up the UFC’s increased revenue and profits over the last nearly two decades.

Paul went 3-0 in the squared circle in 2021 when he picked up victories over a pair of past UFC fighters. “The Problem Child” stopped Ben Askren this past April via first-round TKO, before picking up two wins over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. In their second meeting this past December, Paul viciously knocked Woodley unconscious in the seventh round in Tampa, Fla.