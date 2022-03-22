PFL reveals April 20 season opener fight card featuring Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge, Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

The Professional Fighters League has announced their season opening lineup which will put the promotion’s lightweight and light heavyweight divisions on display.

PFL officials revealed the April 20 fight card on Wednesday, which will be headlined by 2021 season lightweight champion Raush Manfio taking on former UFC competitor Don Madge. The event takes place at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas — which will be the site for the first three cards of the season.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will kick off his second season with the PFL as he faces 18-fight pro Myles Price. The main card rounds out with light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior facing Delan Monte, while longtime UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens makes his promotional debut against fan-favorite Clay Collard.

Other notable names on the card include lightweight Stevie Ray, who will compete for the first time since coming out of retirement against Alexander Martinez. Former ranked UFC middleweight Omari Ahkmedov will meet Viktor Pesta in a 205-pound matchup. Olivier Aubin-Mercier will also compete on the card against an opponent to be announced.

Check out the full lineup for the PFL’s April 20 event below:

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN+

Raush Manfio vs. Dan Madge

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte

Jeremy Stephens vs. Clay Collard

Preliminary Card, 5:30 ET, ESPN+

Emeliano Sordi vs. Josh Silveira

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. TBA

Marthin Hamlet vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Omari Ahkmedov vs. Viktor Pesta

Robert Wilkinson vs. Bruce Souto

Stevie Ray vs. Alexander Martinez