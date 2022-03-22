Morning Report: Dan Hardy teases talks with Eagle FC: ‘I’m never gonna retire’

Imagine a world where MMA retirements actually last. Is such a thing even possible? We’ll never know. But for Dan Hardy, it’s simple: just don’t retire at all.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger turned color commentator’s career isn’t officially over despite having not fought in what will be a full decade come Sept. 2022. If that was the case and Hardy was done for good, however, he’d go out on a two-fight winning streak with his final two victories coming against Duane “Bang” Ludwig and Amir Sadollah.

Hardy’s hiatus from competing stemmed from his diagnosis of the heart disease Wolff–Parkinson–White syndrome in 2013. The 39-year-old Brit has always expressed interest in returning to action at some point during his time commentating in the UFC but nothing ever came to fruition. He was released from his contract in May 2021 and now hopes to really make some movement towards fighting once again.

“I like to stay in shape,” Hardy told The Schmo. “I keep talking about having a boxing match. That was the first thing that’s on my agenda right now for June. But we’re trying to figure out an opponent at the moment. I’ve had quite a few options but it’s not Tyron Woodley (laughs). He’s fallen off the face of the planet. Never hear from him anymore. So I don’t know, we’ll see. Boxing, maybe. Kickboxing, maybe. Maybe MMA, we’ll see.

“One of the events that you just covered has been in contact in fact so we’ll see where that one goes. No [not bare knuckle]. Spread my wings, you know what I mean? You know what I’m talking about. I can’t tell [the world] yet. I need to have some more conversations, see where I’m going.”

Seeing the fan-favorite knockout artist make his way to the referenced Eagle FC promotion wouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the many recent notable names signed. Former UFC stalwarts Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez headlined their most recent event while during fight week it was announced that the likes of Hector Lombard, Thiago Silva, and former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will debut in the near future.

Prior to that, another former champion in Rashad Evans ended his four-year retirement to compete, and win, at Eagle FC 44 in January against Gabriel Checco. Surely if “The Outlaw” has his way, he’ll extend his winning streak to three by the end of 2022.

“I’m always gonna tease it,” Hardy said. “I’m never gonna retire. Never ever. I’ll be having these conversations at 60 but hopefully, I will have fought by then (laughs).”

TOP STORIES

Start. PFL announces April 20 start date for 2022 season.

Next. Gable Steveson retires from wrestling after winning second NCAA title as he moves onto WWE.

Interim. Dana White says another interim heavyweight title is ‘very possible’ as Francis Ngannou recovers from knee surgery.

Momentum. Paul Craig walks back plan to retire at age 35 following UFC London win.

Knockout. Molly McCann says her “Mark Hunt step-over” knockout at UFC London “changed my life forever.”

Respect. Colby Covington praises Chael Sonnen for suggesting middleweight title fight with Israel Adesanya.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Rise of Chris Daukaus.

ONE: X Main Event preview.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Some motivation.

The rise of the Lioness.

Mar21.2015



Amanda Nunes begins her road to the UFC Bantamweight title,



when she finishes Shayna Baszler with repeated leg kicks pic.twitter.com/S6uY2ffd00 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 21, 2022

Paulo wants Strickland.

Where is Strikiland lol? biggest mouth pic.twitter.com/eUoVzTZ0ZI — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 21, 2022

Get a room.

@Topuriailia wants that fight with @TheUFCBaddy so much he was offering out his hotel room number on Saturday night..



@CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/jzBk4B9M3G — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 21, 2022

Hollywood McGregor.

Jared Leto, I invite you to come and practice the part with me! @jaredleto

https://t.co/NYbbYwCHp6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2022

Fake news!

I wish I was gettin paid that are yous for fucking real?! https://t.co/1lAHPIHchK — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 21, 2022

McKenna speaks.

CCC + KZ.

Does anybody love Korean kangaroo ? We about to come some on April 9th. #andnew pic.twitter.com/AS7HG9puMe — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2022

Herbert speaks.

Fought a ranked guy and hopefully showed I belong at this level. We go again….il get my big moment. @ufc pic.twitter.com/ShXQyuxtYi — jai-herbert (@jaiherbert2) March 21, 2022

Full circle.

Approx 5 years ago, after I won my fight in Manchester, a 16 year old kid asked me for a pic. He told me he’d be in the @ufc in a couple years. He wasn’t the 1st to tell me this but he’s 1 of the 1st to make these words come true. Congrats @muhammadmokaev #mma #ufc #thefuture pic.twitter.com/P6W6EXOBLa — Stefan Struve (@StefanStruve) March 21, 2022

Fight week feels.

Teamwork!

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Louis Smolka (17-8) vs. Davey Grant (13-6); UFC Fight Night, May 14

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will Dan Hardy ever fight again? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.