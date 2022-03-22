Fighter vs. Writer: Paige VanZant reveals details behind AEW signing; Chris Daukaus addresses what went wrong against Derrick Lewis

On episode 28 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Paige VanZant joins the show to detail how she ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling and her plans for a long career in professional wrestling.

VanZant will also discuss her plans to continue fighting in bare-knuckle competition for BKFC and how leaving the UFC was ultimately one of the best moves she could have possibly made for her career.

Also on the show, UFC Columbus headliner Chris Daukaus drops in to preview his upcoming main event showdown with Curtis Blaydes while also explaining what exactly went wrong in his loss to Derrick Lewis including underestimating just how much of a difference it makes fighting in the smaller octagon that’s housed in the UFC APEX.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.