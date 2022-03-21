UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera signs with BKFC, targets May 6 debut

Jimmie Rivera is the latest MMA veteran to take his talents to bare-knuckle boxing.

The former UFC bantamweight contender has officially inked a long-speculated deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), the promotion announced on Monday.

Rivera is expected to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut on May 6 at BKFC 25 in Orlando against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.

“This is a huge signing for our company. We’ve been working on it for a few months and both parties are very excited to move forward,” said BKFC president Dave Feldman.

“Jimmie’s reputation promises excitement in the squared circle and we can’t wait for the BKFC fans to see him in action. It’s truly a special day for BKFC to make this announcement.”

Rivera, 32, last fought in February 2021 in a losing effort against Pedro Munhoz at UFC Vegas 20. A veteran of both Bellator and the UFC, Rivera kicked off his octagon career in 2015 with five consecutive wins before dropping four of his last six bouts with the promotion.

The New Jersey native owns a 23-5 overall record in MMA competition and holds notable victories over Urijah Faber, John Dodson, Cody Stamann, Brian Kelleher, and Munhoz.