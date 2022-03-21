ONE Championship announces finalized ONE X fight card featuring Angela Lee’s return, Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang superfight

ONE Championship has announced their full 20-fight card for the promotion’s 10th anniversary event.

ONE X takes place this Saturday from Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will take place in three parts with Part I and Part II to stream on ONEFC.com, the ONE Championship YouTube channel, and the ONE Facebook page for free, while the Grand Finale will be a pay-per-view stream on the promotion’s website for $40.

In the main event, atomweight champion Angela Lee returns for the first time since October 2019 to defend her title against grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex. Lee — who took time off to welcome her first child into the world — hasn’t competed since submitting Jingnan Xiong in the fifth round at ONE Championship: Century to reclaim the title.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will face ONE muay thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the co-main event in a special mixed rules bout. Adriano Moraes is slated to defend his flyweight title against Yuya Wakamatsu in the featured bout, while a lightweight showdown between Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama will also take place on the Grand Finale card.

Check out the full ONE X fight card below:

Grand Finale, 8 a.m. ET, ONEFC.com

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex - atomweight title fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson - special mixed rules fight

Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu - flyweight title fight

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr - muay thai bout

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship

Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian - featherweight kickboxing title fight

Part II, 5 a.m. ET

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo - bantamweight muay thai title fight

Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto - bantamweight kickboxing title fight

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai

Part I, 1 a.m. ET

Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong - featherweight kickboxing grand prix final

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao - submission grappling

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee - muay thai bout

Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado

Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly - submission grappling

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda