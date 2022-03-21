ONE Championship announces finalized ONE X fight card featuring Angela Lee’s return, Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang superfight

ONE Championship has announced their full 20-fight card for the promotion’s 10th anniversary event.
ONE X takes place this Saturday from Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will take place in three parts with Part I and Part II to stream on ONEFC.com, the ONE Championship YouTube channel, and the ONE Facebook page for free, while the Grand Finale will be a pay-per-view stream on the promotion’s website for $40.
In the main event, atomweight champion Angela Lee returns for the first time since October 2019 to defend her title against grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex. Lee — who took time off to welcome her first child into the world — hasn’t competed since submitting Jingnan Xiong in the fifth round at ONE Championship: Century to reclaim the title.
Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will face ONE muay thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the co-main event in a special mixed rules bout. Adriano Moraes is slated to defend his flyweight title against Yuya Wakamatsu in the featured bout, while a lightweight showdown between Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama will also take place on the Grand Finale card.
Check out the full ONE X fight card below:
Grand Finale, 8 a.m. ET, ONEFC.com
Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex - atomweight title fight
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson - special mixed rules fight
Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu - flyweight title fight
Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama
Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr - muay thai bout
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship
Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian - featherweight kickboxing title fight
Part II, 5 a.m. ET
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo - bantamweight muay thai title fight
Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto - bantamweight kickboxing title fight
Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga
Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan
Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai
Part I, 1 a.m. ET
Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong - featherweight kickboxing grand prix final
Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao - submission grappling
Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee - muay thai bout
Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado
Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato
Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi
Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly - submission grappling
Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda
Loading comments...