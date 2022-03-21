PFL announces April 22 start date for 2022 season, events in Arlington and Atlanta

The PFL is back.

On Monday, the league announced a start date of April 22 for its upcoming 2022 campaign with three regular season events planned for Arlington, Texas, and another three set for Atlanta.

See the upcoming schedule here:

PFL 1 — Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington — April 22

PFL 2 — Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington — April 28

PFL 3 — Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington — May 6

PFL 4 — Venue TBD in Atlanta — June 17

PFL 5 — Venue TBD in Atlanta — June 24

PFL 6 — Venue TBD in Atlanta — July 1

Dates and locations for the 2022 playoffs are still to be determined.

This will be the PFL’s first visits to Texas and Atlanta. The league’s 2021 regular season took place in Atlantic City, N.J., with the playoffs held in Hollywood, Fla.

Currently expected to return to compete for the PFL in 2022 are defending champions Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III. Harrison, a two-time lightweight tournament winner, was recently the subject of a free agency bidding war before it was announced that the PFL re-signed her on a multi-year contract.

New fighters are expected to be added to the roster this season off of the PFL’s ongoing Challenger Series events.