Morning Report: Israel Adesanya takes shots at Darren Till’s UFC London celebration, Till responds

Israel Adesanya and Darren Till are taking shots at one another again.

This past week, Till was in attendance at UFC London, cornering his longtime teammate Tom Aspinall in the main event. It was a good night for Team Kaobon as Aspinall showed out, dominating Alexander Volkov before submitting him in the first round. After Aspinall’s sensational performance, he jumped on top of the cage to celebrate, where Till joined him, beckoning the crowd to cheer louder. It was the capper to a great evening, but one that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was not a fan of.

Recently, Adesanya has taken to recording his live reaction to fights and posting it to his YouTube channel. On Saturday night he did so for UFC London, and while he was very complimentary of Aspinall and his performance, “The Last Stylebender” was less than pleased with Till’s.

“Oh, sit down, Darren. It’s not your moment. Sit the f*** down, it’s not your moment. Get the f*** off.”

Adesanya and his friends then had a laugh saying “he’s not won in a while,” and ended the video with another joke at Till’s expense. This, of course, did not go unnoticed by Till, who fired back over Instagram with some big accusations.

“Adesanya you idiot, Tom Aspinall asked me to get on the cage with him. Keep looking down on me for my losses, brother, it’s all good. I’ll be here one day, you watch... “You haven’t looked the best either in your last few fights. Stay off the cocaine, it’s not healthy for fighters...” (edited for clarity).

Till and Adesanya have had a contentious relationship since Till moved up to middleweight in 2019. The two have repeatedly shown an interest in fighting one another, however, Till hasn’t been able to score the signature win he needs to challenge for the middleweight belt, losing fights to Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson that could have put him in line for a title shot. But despite Till’s current losing streak, Adesanya recently said he’s still interested in facing “The Gorilla”, and wants to do so on British soil. So should Till put together some wins at 185, these two might still have a chance to settle the score.

UFC London was one of the best nights of fighting in a long time and the atmosphere in the O2 seemed unreal. They should go back there twice a year and have Paddy, Molly, and the whole crew fight exclusively in England.

Thanks for reading!

