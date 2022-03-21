The MMA Hour with Paul Craig, Arnold Allen, Molly McCann, Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Shore, and E. Casey Leydon

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap all the weekend’s action from UFC London and more.

1:15 p.m.: Undefeated flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev reflects on his 58-second UFC debut over Cody Durden.

1:40 p.m.: Light heavyweight contender Paul Craig looks back on his wild come-from-behind submission of Nikita Krylov at UFC London.

2:05 p.m.: Molly McCann returns to chat about an emotional weekend at UFC London and her Knockout of the Year frontrunner over Luana Carolina.

2:30 p.m.: Undefeated bantamweight Jack Shore keeps the UFC London vibes going and discusses his thrilling victory over Timur Valiev.

3 p.m.: Arnold Allen returns to talk about his emphatic finish of Dan Hooker in UFC London’s co-main event, his nine-fight UFC win streak, and more.

3:25 p.m.: MMA Fighting’s E. Casey Leydon joins the show to look back at his successful win in his amateur MMA debut.

3:55 p.m.: It’s GC time as we recap his best bets from a busy weekend.

4:25 p.m.: New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.