The MMA Hour with Paul Craig, Arnold Allen, Molly McCann, Muhammad Mokaev, Jack Shore, and E. Casey Leydon

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap all the weekend’s action from UFC London and more.

1:15 p.m.: Undefeated flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev reflects on his 58-second UFC debut over Cody Durden.

1:40 p.m.: Light heavyweight contender Paul Craig looks back on his wild come-from-behind submission of Nikita Krylov at UFC London.

2:05 p.m.: Molly McCann returns to chat about an emotional weekend at UFC London and her Knockout of the Year frontrunner over Luana Carolina.

2:30 p.m.: Undefeated bantamweight Jack Shore keeps the UFC London vibes going and discusses his thrilling victory over Timur Valiev.

3 p.m.: Arnold Allen returns to talk about his emphatic finish of Dan Hooker in UFC London’s co-main event, his nine-fight UFC win streak, and more.

3:25 p.m.: MMA Fighting’s E. Casey Leydon joins the show to look back at his successful win in his amateur MMA debut.

3:55 p.m.: It’s GC time as we recap his best bets from a busy weekend.

4:25 p.m.: New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

