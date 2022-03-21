On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC London

Was Tom Aspinall’s callout of Tai Tuivasa the correct choice following an impressive showing in his first UFC main event in the promotion’s return to the U.K. for the first time in three years?

The question will be answered this week on a brand new edition of On To the Next One with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee after Aspinall submitted Alexander Volkov in the first round to cap off an incredible UFC London fight Saturday at The O2. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Arnold Allen after he stopped Dan Hooker with strikes in the first round of the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett following his first submission win inside the octagon over Kazula Vargas, plus Gunnar Nelson, Molly McCann, Ilia Topuria, and more.

