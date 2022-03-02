Fighters react to Cain Velasquez’s arrest, pursuit of alleged child molester: ‘Give this man an award’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has the public support of at least two dozen fighters after his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

As details of Velasquez’s legal troubles surfaced, fighters sided with the ex-champ for allegedly chasing down and shooting at a man accused of molesting his close family member. Velasquez is set to be arraigned on Wednesday and faces years in prison if convicted.

But to many of Velasquez’s colleagues, he is a hero and deserves no punishment. Here’s what fighters had to say about Cain Velasquez’s case.

You are the man Cain.

We love you and we always stay with you.

@officialcainvelasquez #weareAKA https://t.co/Cc44di7Gm3 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 2, 2022

Free Cain you touch mine I'm coming the same way!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 2, 2022

Maybe when you’ve lost faith in the institution of law enforcement, vigilante justice is the only path forward. I wonder why he might have lost faith in law enforcement… https://t.co/9rbQELLQFM — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) March 2, 2022

I don’t want to live in a country where you can’t shoot someone who sexually abused your child. #FreeCain — Funky (@Benaskren) March 2, 2022

I would like to hope if some scumbag molested an innocent 4yr old child the legal system would take into account the rage a father would have. California is pretty loose with actual violent criminals these days. Cain is far from that. #FreeCain — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 2, 2022

Cain got my support https://t.co/K0MnaYUckj — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 2, 2022

Im not condoning this type of behavior but i understand https://t.co/tjhxE4386s — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) March 2, 2022

FREE Cain Velasquez — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 2, 2022

Read this. I don’t wanna hear anything else about CTE Or really any other shit. This dude protected his family. They released a scumbag. I’ve always been taught to protect my family and that’s at any cost! FREE CAIN https://t.co/HRhr3ZtXBk — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) March 2, 2022

I stand by Cain and his family in these hard times. He is one of the most selfless, genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know on a personal level. I almost can’t put into words how of amazing of a guy he is. He lives a good life. The truth will come to light. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) March 1, 2022

If this is true @cainmma is a fucking hero bottom fucking line. There is nothing I respect more than when I man does this. 911 isn't the answer for this. I'll be the first one donating to a gofund me for his defense. Pedophiles need to die.. they can only be fixed with fire.... https://t.co/6FWnwA2QD0 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 2, 2022

Cain opens fire to a rapist? Good choice champ https://t.co/0ZHxHrhwXM — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 2, 2022

Drop all charges https://t.co/wcvA0u8CAE — Anthony Birchak (@abirchakMMA) March 2, 2022

Cain apparently shot a guy that molested his daughter? So why did he get arrested? It should be death for anyone that does that — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 1, 2022

If it’s true Cain Velasquez tried to kill that boy cause his daughter was molested then damn, that boy got what he deserved — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 1, 2022

Free Cain Velasquez https://t.co/QIlPsAMPeC — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) March 2, 2022

I remember some people saying shit about Cain having CTE yesterday before the shit with Someone in his family being molested came out maybe y’all should have waited for more facts to come out before claiming the man had CTE #feeecain — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) March 2, 2022

Cain Velasquez is in trouble for shooting someone who molested his child. I stand with him on that !! But I wonder if he should have shot him or beat him close to death. What would be worse in the eyes of the law ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 2, 2022