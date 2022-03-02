 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fighters react to Cain Velasquez’s arrest, pursuit of alleged child molester: ‘Give this man an award’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Weigh-ins Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has the public support of at least two dozen fighters after his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges.

As details of Velasquez’s legal troubles surfaced, fighters sided with the ex-champ for allegedly chasing down and shooting at a man accused of molesting his close family member. Velasquez is set to be arraigned on Wednesday and faces years in prison if convicted.

But to many of Velasquez’s colleagues, he is a hero and deserves no punishment. Here’s what fighters had to say about Cain Velasquez’s case.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...