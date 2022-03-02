Greg Hardy slams Tai Tuivasa, claims he’s a ‘crybaby, liar’ who wouldn’t fight him again

LAS VEGAS — Greg Hardy still hasn’t moved on from his fight against Tai Tuivasa.

At Wednesday’s UFC 272 media day, Hardy ripped into his former foe, calling Tuivsasa a “crybaby” and a “liar” after they previously clashed at UFC 264 in July 2021. As much as Hardy would love that rematch, he says Tuivasa would never entertain that idea after the brawl they had the first time, but he still hopes they run into each other again one day.

Hardy also addresses the injury that pushed back his fight against Sergey Spivak, which now takes place on Saturday night, and the intense weight cut he’s about to endure to get down to the 265-pound heavyweight limit.