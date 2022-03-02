UFC Vegas 49 medical suspensions: Priscila Cachoeira and 4 others potentially out 6 months

A bloody UFC Vegas 49 card has left several fighters the worse for wear.

According to the list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, Priscila Cachoeira is one of five fighters who could be out of action until August following Saturday’s event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Cachoeira defeated Ji Yeon Kim in a closely contested bout that earned both women the Fight of the Night award and an extra $50,000 each. The Brazilian flyweight requires clearance from an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctor, an OMF (oral and maxillofacial) doctor, or an ophthalmologist for a right nasomaxillary suture fracture, as well as clearance from an orthopedic doctor for a first metacarpal base fracture to avoid the six-month suspension.

The other winners potentially out until August are Armen Petrosyan (left foot), Jonathan Martinez (left foot), and Carlos Hernandez (left knee). UFC newcomer Ramona Pascual also suffered a nose injury in a loss to Josiane Nunes.

Headliners Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green are not expected to miss a significant amount of time, with Makhachev not being listed with any injury and Green receiving a minimal suspension of no contest until March 29. Green accepted the fight on short-notice as a replacement for Beneil Dariush just two weeks after competing at UFC 271.

UFC Vegas 49 was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below:

Bobby Green: Suspended until March 29, no contact until March 20

Wellington Turman: Suspended until March 29, no contact until March 20

Misha Cirkunov: Suspended until March 29, no contact until March 20

Priscila Cachoeira: Must receive clearance from ENT, OMF, or ophthalmologist for right nasomaxillary suture fracture and clearance orthopedic doctor for first metacarpal base fracture or or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension no contest until April 13, no contact until March 29 — hard fight

Ji Yeon Kim: Suspended until April 13, no contact until March 29 — laceration repair

Arman Tsarukyan: Suspended until March 20, no contact until March 13

Joel Alvarez: Suspended until April 13, no contact until March 29 — laceration repair on nose near left eye

Armen Petrosyan: Must have X-ray on left foot. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension no contest until April 13, no contact until March 29

Gregory Rodrigues: Must receive clearance for lacerations on right face and left leg or no contest until April 13, no contact until March 29

Rong Zhu: Suspended until April 13, no contact until March 29

Josiane Nunes: Suspended until March 13, no contact until March 6

Ramona Pascual: Must receive clearance from ENT, OMF, or ophthalmologist for bilateral nasal bone fracture or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension no contest until March 29, no contact until March 20

Jonathan Martinez: Must have X-ray on left foot. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension no contest until March 29, no contact until March 20 — hard fight

Alejandro Perez: Suspended until March 29, no contact until March 20

Carlos Hernandez: Must have MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Aug. 26. Minimum suspension no contest until March 29, no contact until March 20

Victor Altamirano: Suspended until March 29, no contact until March 20