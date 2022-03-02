Morning Report: Darren Till ‘baffled’ by Uriah Hall’s callouts: ‘He’s not making any sense’

Darren Till hasn’t been afraid to make enemies during his time in the UFC. But generally, the Liverpool, England native knows why there may be some heat between himself and potential opponents.

When it comes to recent trash talk, however, Till finds himself caught in the crosshairs of ninth-ranked UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall. Why? The former welterweight title challenger isn’t all too sure.

“He’s just come out of nowhere. He’s just like coming for me,” Till told ESPN. “Uriah, I don’t know. He’s... I can’t even put into words. He’s not making any sense. He’s saying I’ve blocked him on Instagram, that I’m running from a fight with him, and he doesn’t know I’m injured or whatever. Yeah, Uriah. I was injured, I didn’t block you on Instagram, my Instagram got deleted. No, I’m not running from ya. When I moved up to middleweight, I personally phoned Dana White and asked him for the hardest fight after the champ at the time, which was Kelvin Gastelum. So no, my friend. I am not running from you.”

Till’s first fight of 2021 was set to be a main event encounter with Italy’s Marvin Vettori in April before an injury forced him to withdraw. “The Gorilla” wouldn’t return to the octagon until September when he’d face Derek Brunson.

In anticipation of the Vettori fight, Till enjoyed the banter both were able to produce as Till’s become popular over the years for his personality, while Vettori wears his heart on his sleeve.

“I’m not annoyed, I’m baffled by it because I’m like where’s this coming from?” Till continued. “[Hall’s] just talking — like when me and Marvin were scheduled to fight, he was talking mad crazy trash. Like he’s gonna break me and sh*t. But I enjoyed that because I see Marvin as a guy who trains hard, he believes in himself, he’s emotional. He wants to be the best. How can I discredit a guy whose put his whole life into it? That was nice.

“Uriah’s just like, ‘You blocked me on Instagram.’ What the f*ck’s that got to do with anything? (laughs) Okay, so I’m scared of you and I’m blocking you on Instagram. Okay, good for you. If we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight. I’m not scared.”

It’s been a rough go for Till since moving up in weight in 2019. With a 1-4 record in his last five outings, Till boasted a clean 17-0-1 record prior. Hall, on the other hand, also suffered a recent setback that snapped a four-fight winning streak when dropping a unanimous decision to Sean Strickland in July 2021.

In efforts to correct his recent mistakes, Till made for the Allstars gym in Sweden most famously known for producing Alexander Gustafsson and Khamzat Chimaev. This past month, Till and Chimaev shared some footage of their training sessions that quickly went viral. It all came together when Chimaev offered Till a helping hand following his tough third-round submission defeat to the aforementioned Brunson.

“After the fight, I’d seen that Khamzat had tweeted me and congratulated Derek and was like, ‘Till, do you want to come out here and train with me, brother? The doors are open,’” he said. “And we spoke a lot on DM’s. Obviously, everyone’s seen our Instagram live where we were talking about fighting. I just got the feeling that he was the type of guy who — there was no bullsh*t after what you say. He was just a guy who trains hard, was a little bit crazy, and stuff like that.

“I’ve come here not as Darren Till the UFC superstar, I’ve come here as, in my head, Darren Till the beginner — who’s starting over, Darren Till 2.0. I could stop fighting right now, and I feel I’ve achieved a great deal. I don’t even feel like I’ve begun yet. I’ve had twists and turns, and ups and downs... and I’m here for one specific reason and it’s because I know I can be a champion, a legend. This is why me and my team have decided to get out here for a few months and get some work.”

The UFC flyweight division has started to get really fun and competitive throughout on the women’s side. Hell, 125 pounds is just great overall regardless of gender. But as talented as many of the newer female faces making waves are, it’s still tough to imagine someone catching up to Shevchenko. Maybe Santos in this next title fight? Fiorot? Time will tell. Thanks for reading!

