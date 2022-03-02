The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Eddie Hearn, and Dan Lambert

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Previewing the upcoming weekend of action at UFC 272 including best bets with GC and Helwani.

1:30 p.m.: American Top Team owner Dan Lambert talks about his new life in pro wrestling with AEW and the road to UFC 272 with Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

2 p.m.: Heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury joins the show to talk about his upcoming title defense against Dillian Whyte.

2:30 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

3 p.m.: Super middleweight boxing champ Canelo Alvarez stops by to talk about his light heavyweight title fight with Dmitry Bivol.

3:30 p.m.: Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn re-joins the show to talk about his work with Alvarez and all the latest goings on in boxing and MMA.

