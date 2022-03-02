Is Islam Makhachev’s takeover of the lightweight division inevitable? Does Gegard Mousasi have a case for being the No. 2 middleweight in MMA? Tai Tuivasa is suddenly a top-4 heavyweight in the world — will he ever be ranked higher than he is right now??

The MMA Fighting Rankings Show returns after a hectic February to debate the biggest winners and losers of the past four weeks, crown an MVP of the month, and predict who will be the breakout story of a busy March. Then, co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Damon Martin to dive deep into the sport’s top storylines and forecast the futures of Makhachev, Mousasi, Tuivasa, Jamahal Hill, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Jim Miller, and much more.

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes.

Catch new episodes of the Rankings Show on the first Wednesday of every month.