 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC London post-fight show: Is this frontrunner for best card of the year?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Following star-making performances from Tom Aspinall and Arnold Allen to close out Saturday’s incredible UFC London event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew react to the promotion’s return to the U.K., Paddy Pimblett’s submission win, Molly McCann and Ilia Topuria’s KO of the Year nominees, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...