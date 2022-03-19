UFC London bonuses: UFC makes history by awarding extra $50,000 for every finish on card

UFC London simply had too many great performances to choose from for the usual Performances of the Night bonuses, so Dana White decided to choose them all.

With so many deserving performances, White announced post-fight that the UFC would make history by awarding $50,000 bonuses to everybody who scored a finish on the card.

Something seemed to be in the water at the O2 Arena on Saturday night as nine of the 12 fights on the card ended in a finish. On the undercard, Muhammad Mokaev, Paul Craig, Sergei Pavlovich, and Makwan Amirkhani all secured impressive first-round finishes. That energy kept on rolling to the main card where Ilia Topuria, Molly McCann, Paddy Pimblett, Arnold Allen, and Tom Aspinall also scored highlight-reel stoppages.

“They had already done all the bonuses and they were walking me through it and I was like, ‘F*** it. I’m in such a good mood, give everybody a bonus,’” White said at the post-fight press conference.

“And they all deserved it. Tonight couldn’t have been a better night, you couldn’t write a better script. It couldn’t go any better than it did. The fights were awesome. Everybody fought their ass off. Kids who won, kids who lost.”

White has plenty of reasons to be happy. According to the UFC, UFC London was the highest-grossing Fight Night event in the promotion’s history.