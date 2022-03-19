Watch Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov full fight video highlights from UFC London’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC London took place March 19 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Heavyweight up-and-comer Tom Aspinall took on veteran contender Alexander Volkov in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Aspinall vs. Volkov, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Aspinall comes out in southpaw with Volkov in orthodox and Aspinall almost immediately lands a low calf kick as he starts moving on the outside. He then lands a 3-piece combo to the dome of Volkov who eats it but man that was quick and it’s gonna earn some respect.

It does indeed as Volkov now is backing up and Aspinall. moving on him. Volkov steps in and Aspinall gets a clinch and scores a takedown early! Volkov is up against the fence but Aspinall is in side control already. Strong start for Aspinall.

Volkov is able to regain half guard but Aspinall starts raining down some big shots and one of them opens Volkov up! He’s bleeding like a pig and Aspinall starts pounding some big shots on him. Volkov still in this and Aspinall grabs a kimura grip but Volkov is keen to it and he ends up using it to stand!

Aspinall still very fresh on the feet and he’s landing combinations with Volkov against the fence. The speed advantage is tremendous but Volkov lands a couple of crisp right hands and Aspinall resets. In space, Volkov drops Aspinall with a right hand but it looks like it was actually a slip because Aspinall is up immediately and seems fine. He then powers through on a double-leg takedown and plants Volkov once again!

This time, Aspinall is immediately on a submission, moving to half-guard and going for a straight armlock that makes Volkov tap! WOW! First-round finish for Tom Aspinall!

Tom Aspinall defeats Alexander Volkov by submission (armlock) at 3:45 of Round 1.