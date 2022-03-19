Thor vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights

Watch Thor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights from Saturday’s boxing event in Abu Dhabi.

Bjornsson went six rounds with his rival and fellow “World’s Strongest Man” Eddie Hall on Saturday night, coming out on top via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54).

Bjornsson, famously known for his portrayal of “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, remained undefeated as an amateur boxer in three appearances.

Catch the video highlights below.

Thor had the opportunity to capitalize here on Eddie near the end of Round 2 but didn’t take advantage, instead, gets knocked down. Seems like Eddie’s having difficulty seeing though.. #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/sRA7hF5dKU — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022

Thor dropping Eddie Hall at the end of the 3rd but Hall gets up and makes the end of the round. Quite enjoying this! #ThorVsEddie #eddievsthor pic.twitter.com/TnSUdehfxd — Roy (@BoyReattie) March 19, 2022

Thor’s gas tank is impressive, Eddie Hall seems to be running low, but did anybody else notice Round 5 ended about 3 seconds too early? #ThorVsEddie pic.twitter.com/VpelLVCBEz — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) March 19, 2022