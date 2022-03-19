 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thor vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson scores a knockdown against Eddie Hall at a boxing match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday
@BoyReattie, Twitter

Watch Thor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights from Saturday’s boxing event in Abu Dhabi.

Bjornsson went six rounds with his rival and fellow “World’s Strongest Man” Eddie Hall on Saturday night, coming out on top via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54).

Bjornsson, famously known for his portrayal of “The Mountain” on Game of Thrones, remained undefeated as an amateur boxer in three appearances.

Catch the video highlights below.

