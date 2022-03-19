‘It’s the era of The Baddy’: Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s raucous first-round win at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett passed his biggest test yet.
The UFC lightweight sensation nearly set off a riot inside the O2 Arena at UFC London with his first-round rear-naked choke submission of Kazula Vargas on Saturday’s main card. Once again, Pimblett overcame early adversity before sealing the deal and setting off a raucous celebration for his English countrymen.
Check out how the pros reacted to Pimblett’s second UFC victory below.
Paddy "the Baddy" backed it up! Respect #UFCLondon— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022
Lovely!— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 19, 2022
It’s the era of #TheBaddy#UFCLondon
Paddy will be the reason the UFC loses Conor's number. #UFCLondon— Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 19, 2022
How about that #Baddy! Bright future for this young man. #UFCLONDON— Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2022
Punch @theufcbaddy at your own risk!!! Soon as u do he's on you lad!!!#UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022
I think Topuria or Frevola would be a great match up, if that doesn’t happen. https://t.co/UxrvU2GJ5e— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022
Congrats @theufcbaddy ✊ #UFCLondon— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 19, 2022
Yo get meatball out of there #UFCLondon— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022
Only in England can a another fighter hop in the cage and celebrate and climb on top….— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) March 19, 2022
Happy for the UK fans, Looks like mayhem there #UFCLondon— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2022
I would smash @theufcbaddy but the kid does bring some hype #UFCLondon @ufc— Damon Jackson (@damonbjackson) March 19, 2022
Paddy is very good on the back #UFCLondon— Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) March 19, 2022
That's his bad. He played the Paddy game. #UFCLondon— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 19, 2022
Ilia vs paddy next— Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) March 19, 2022
That Conor Jr. in there talking about stadiums? #UFCLondon— Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022
We all know this is not going to happen #UFCLondon https://t.co/qnbtRaQqzj— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 19, 2022
