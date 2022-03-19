‘It’s the era of The Baddy’: Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s raucous first-round win at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett passed his biggest test yet.

The UFC lightweight sensation nearly set off a riot inside the O2 Arena at UFC London with his first-round rear-naked choke submission of Kazula Vargas on Saturday’s main card. Once again, Pimblett overcame early adversity before sealing the deal and setting off a raucous celebration for his English countrymen.

Check out how the pros reacted to Pimblett’s second UFC victory below.

Paddy "the Baddy" backed it up! Respect #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Paddy will be the reason the UFC loses Conor's number. #UFCLondon — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 19, 2022

How about that #Baddy! Bright future for this young man. #UFCLONDON — Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2022

Punch @theufcbaddy at your own risk!!! Soon as u do he's on you lad!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

I think Topuria or Frevola would be a great match up, if that doesn’t happen. https://t.co/UxrvU2GJ5e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Yo get meatball out of there #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022

Only in England can a another fighter hop in the cage and celebrate and climb on top…. — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) March 19, 2022

Happy for the UK fans, Looks like mayhem there #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2022

I would smash @theufcbaddy but the kid does bring some hype #UFCLondon @ufc — Damon Jackson (@damonbjackson) March 19, 2022

Paddy is very good on the back #UFCLondon — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) March 19, 2022

That's his bad. He played the Paddy game. #UFCLondon — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 19, 2022

Ilia vs paddy next — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) March 19, 2022

That Conor Jr. in there talking about stadiums? #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022