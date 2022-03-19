 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘It’s the era of The Baddy’: Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s raucous first-round win at UFC London

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Pimblett v Vargas Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Paddy Pimblett passed his biggest test yet.

The UFC lightweight sensation nearly set off a riot inside the O2 Arena at UFC London with his first-round rear-naked choke submission of Kazula Vargas on Saturday’s main card. Once again, Pimblett overcame early adversity before sealing the deal and setting off a raucous celebration for his English countrymen.

Check out how the pros reacted to Pimblett’s second UFC victory below.

