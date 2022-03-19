‘That girl got Meatballed’: Pros react to Molly McCann’s absurd spinning elbow KO at UFC London

Molly McCann is spinning and winning and everyone is talking about it.

“Meatball” scored a surefire “Knockout of the Year” candidate at The O2 in London, blasting Luana Carolina with a spinning elbow that left Carolina out cold on the mat. It was the exclamation point on what was already a history-making night for McCann: The Liverpool native already became the first Englishwoman to compete on a UFC main card in London when she made the walk to the octagon on Saturday, and she is also the first woman to score a spinning elbow knockout in UFC history.

The emphatic victory put McCann, who is now 5-3 in the UFC, on a two-fight winning streak.

Unsurprisingly, the finish created massive buzz on social media, with everyone from former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo to fellow flyweight contender Casey O’Neill to longtime veterans like Cub Swanson reacting to the knockout.

See the best of the reactions from the MMA community below:

OH MY GOD !!!! @MeatballMolly give her all the bonuses #UFCLondon — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) March 19, 2022

Woooooow meaaaaatballllll — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

That elbow was nasty!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

Meatball Molly is a monster #UFCLondon — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 19, 2022

I’m having fuckin meatballs tonight — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 19, 2022

That was a cold KO #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022

If you aren’t watching #UFCLondon right now I don’t know what you’re doin’! #Meatball — Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2022

What woman is knocking other women out like @MeatballMolly — Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) March 19, 2022

Meatball!! ☄️ — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 19, 2022

This is the best day of her life

Congrats @MeatballMolly #UFCLondon — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 19, 2022

Crazy finishes tonight — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) March 19, 2022

Fuck in elk….. @MeatballMolly helbows for elbows — Danny Roberts #HC (@DanHotChocolate) March 19, 2022

That girl got Meatballed #UFCLondon — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 19, 2022