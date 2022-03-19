 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘That girl got Meatballed’: Pros react to Molly McCann’s absurd spinning elbow KO at UFC London

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night - The O2
Molly McCann
Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

Molly McCann is spinning and winning and everyone is talking about it.

“Meatball” scored a surefire “Knockout of the Year” candidate at The O2 in London, blasting Luana Carolina with a spinning elbow that left Carolina out cold on the mat. It was the exclamation point on what was already a history-making night for McCann: The Liverpool native already became the first Englishwoman to compete on a UFC main card in London when she made the walk to the octagon on Saturday, and she is also the first woman to score a spinning elbow knockout in UFC history.

The emphatic victory put McCann, who is now 5-3 in the UFC, on a two-fight winning streak.

Unsurprisingly, the finish created massive buzz on social media, with everyone from former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo to fellow flyweight contender Casey O’Neill to longtime veterans like Cub Swanson reacting to the knockout.

See the best of the reactions from the MMA community below:

