UFC London live blog: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

This is the UFC London live blog for the heavyweight main event bout between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall at the O2 Arena on Saturday night in London.

The 33-year old Volkov is a one-time Bellator heavyweight champion who is looking to finally work his way towards a UFC heavyweight title shot. Since signing with the UFC in 2016, Volkov has amassed an 8-3 record in the promotion and now holds the No. 7 position in the MMA Fighting Global Heavyweight Rankings. Most recently, Volkov took a unanimous decision over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267 back in October.

The 28-year old Aspinall is one of the brightest prospects in the heavyweight division at the moment. Since joining the UFC in 2020, Aspinall has won four straight, all by stoppage, three of which earned Performance of the Night honors. That streak has seen Aspinall rise to the No. 12 ranking in the heavyweight division, and a win here could put him on the fast track for a heavyweight title shot.

