 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC London live blog: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

By Jed Meshew
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall Weigh-in
Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker face off ahead of their fight at UFC London
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

This is the UFC London live blog for the co-main event bout between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker at the O2 Arena on Saturday night in London.

The 28-year old Allen has been a staple of the UFC’s featherweight division since signing with the promotion in 2015. “Almighty” is 8-0 in the UFC and currently sits at No. 11 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with the main knock against him being a lack of big-name opposition. Allen will look to fix that against Hooker.

Hooker signed with the UFC in 2014 but has had a considerably different run than Allen. After going 3-3 in his first six fights, Hooker moved up to the lightweight division, where he put together a 7-1 streak that saw him on the cusp of title contention. But after coming up short in a Fight of the Night performance against Dustin Poirier in 2020, Hooker has lost two of his last three, including most recently a short-notice bout against Islam Makhachev that prompted Hooker to return to the featherweight division for the first time since 2016.

Check out the UFC London live blog below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...