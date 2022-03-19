UFC London live blog: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

This is the UFC London live blog for the co-main event bout between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker at the O2 Arena on Saturday night in London.

The 28-year old Allen has been a staple of the UFC’s featherweight division since signing with the promotion in 2015. “Almighty” is 8-0 in the UFC and currently sits at No. 11 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with the main knock against him being a lack of big-name opposition. Allen will look to fix that against Hooker.

Hooker signed with the UFC in 2014 but has had a considerably different run than Allen. After going 3-3 in his first six fights, Hooker moved up to the lightweight division, where he put together a 7-1 streak that saw him on the cusp of title contention. But after coming up short in a Fight of the Night performance against Dustin Poirier in 2020, Hooker has lost two of his last three, including most recently a short-notice bout against Islam Makhachev that prompted Hooker to return to the featherweight division for the first time since 2016.

Check out the UFC London live blog below.