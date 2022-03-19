UFC London in Tweets: Fighters react to wild night of finishes from Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, more

Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann made UFC London an evening to remember for all the U.K. MMA fans.

On Saturday night, the UFC returned to London for the first time in three years with a card loaded with the next generation of U.K. MMA talent and that talent made a statement about the future of British MMA: It’s in good hands.

Though things started off rough on the main card, with Ilia Topuria scoring a vicious second-round KO over Jai Herbert, the rest of the main card British fighters showed out. Molly McCann scored a KO of the Year contender with her third-round spinning back elbow of Luana Carolina, Paddy Pimblett secured a first-round submission of Kazula Vargas, and Arnold Allen put on the best performance of his career thus far, knocking out Dan Hooker in just 2 minutes and 33 seconds. Then, in the main event, Tom Aspinall proved that the hype is real as he demolished one-time Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov with a first-round submission via straight-armbar.

There was something in the water for sure that night,and here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC London main card.

Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov

What a performance by Aspinall! Absolutely bodied a veteran in Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight division has a legit prospect! #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Tom Aspinall is so good!! So we’ll rounded and moves like a damn featherweight #UFCLondon — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 19, 2022

Tom made a top 10 fighter look like he don't even deserve to share the cage with him pretty impressive that #UFCLondon — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) March 19, 2022

Some people move a certain way that makes you take a note. Add the submission skills to it and he is as dangerous as can be! #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 19, 2022

Tom has some technique!! I think he’s a future champ ! Sick hands #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Love it. Not a mark on his face. Made it look easy.



Congratulations Tom Aspinall! #UFCLondon delivers again! — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 19, 2022

Tom Aspinal was very impressive wow! #UFCLondon — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) March 19, 2022

No one really used to drink beers after the fight. Now everyone does — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) March 19, 2022

It will be a firework fight between @AspinallBJJ and @bambamtuivasa — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) March 19, 2022

A heavyweight contender,

A featherweight contender,

A flyweight contender,

A bantamweight contender



It’s all happening — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 19, 2022

Was #UFCLondon the best non-PPV in UFC history? EVERY fight delivered on the main card. Amazing atmosphere in the O2! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Who gets the 50s tho? — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 19, 2022

That whole #UFCLondon card was crazy. Just wild finishes non stop. — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 19, 2022

Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker

What can I tell you. The guys legit #UFCLondon — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 19, 2022

Hey I don’t know about you but that was a fight. Being on the scene and witnessing a great rise. This kid will be something great. #ufclondon #Allen — Danny Roberts #HC (@DanHotChocolate) March 19, 2022

Crazy finishes tonight. This card is better than PPV event #UFCLondon — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 19, 2022

That was a bruising man. Mad performance from Allen and tough break to see Hooker go down like that. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Arnold is very like-able — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

Paddy "the Baddy" backed it up! Respect #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Paddy will be the reason the UFC loses Conor's number. #UFCLondon — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 19, 2022

How about that #Baddy! Bright future for this young man. #UFCLONDON — Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2022

Punch @theufcbaddy at your own risk!!! Soon as u do he's on you lad!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

I think Topuria or Frevola would be a great match up, if that doesn’t happen. https://t.co/UxrvU2GJ5e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Yo get meatball out of there #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022

Only in England can a another fighter hop in the cage and celebrate and climb on top…. — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) March 19, 2022

Happy for the UK fans, Looks like mayhem there #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2022

I would smash @theufcbaddy but the kid does bring some hype #UFCLondon @ufc — Damon Jackson (@damonbjackson) March 19, 2022

Paddy is very good on the back #UFCLondon — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) March 19, 2022

That's his bad. He played the Paddy game. #UFCLondon — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 19, 2022

Ilia vs paddy next — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) March 19, 2022

That Conor Jr. in there talking about stadiums? #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022

We all know this is not going to happen #UFCLondon https://t.co/qnbtRaQqzj — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 19, 2022

Gunnar Nelson showing a beautiful display of BJJ control and domination, after a 3 year lay off. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

I love how calculated Gunni’s striking is... #UFCLondon — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 19, 2022

OH MY GOD !!!! @MeatballMolly give her all the bonuses #UFCLondon — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) March 19, 2022

Woooooow meaaaaatballllll — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

That elbow was nasty!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022

Meatball Molly is a monster #UFCLondon — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 19, 2022

I’m having fuckin meatballs tonight — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 19, 2022

That was a cold KO #UFCLondon — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 19, 2022

If you aren’t watching #UFCLondon right now I don’t know what you’re doin’! #Meatball — Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2022

What woman is knocking other women out like @MeatballMolly — Amanda “ABC” Brundage (@ABCnation115) March 19, 2022

Meatball!! ☄️ — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) March 19, 2022

This is the best day of her life

Congrats @MeatballMolly #UFCLondon — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 19, 2022

Crazy finishes tonight — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) March 19, 2022

Fuck in elk….. @MeatballMolly helbows for elbows — Danny Roberts #HC (@DanHotChocolate) March 19, 2022

That girl got Meatballed #UFCLondon — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 19, 2022

Ohhhh my goodness @MeatballMolly — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) March 19, 2022

Ilia Topuria getting into it with Paddy before the fight, knocking his opponent out cold, and then calling 'The Baddy' a bitch in front of his home crowd-- THAT'S how you build excitement for your next fight. Some master heel work #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022

Ilia Topuria is a killer #FRMfam — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) March 19, 2022

He was looking for that since the start of the 2nd!



Effortless power. #UFCLondon — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 19, 2022

That how u come back — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 19, 2022

Damn!! I like jai man #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022