UFC London in Tweets: Fighters react to wild night of finishes from Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, more

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night - The O2 Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Paddy Pimblett, and Molly McCann made UFC London an evening to remember for all the U.K. MMA fans.

On Saturday night, the UFC returned to London for the first time in three years with a card loaded with the next generation of U.K. MMA talent and that talent made a statement about the future of British MMA: It’s in good hands.

Though things started off rough on the main card, with Ilia Topuria scoring a vicious second-round KO over Jai Herbert, the rest of the main card British fighters showed out. Molly McCann scored a KO of the Year contender with her third-round spinning back elbow of Luana Carolina, Paddy Pimblett secured a first-round submission of Kazula Vargas, and Arnold Allen put on the best performance of his career thus far, knocking out Dan Hooker in just 2 minutes and 33 seconds. Then, in the main event, Tom Aspinall proved that the hype is real as he demolished one-time Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov with a first-round submission via straight-armbar.

There was something in the water for sure that night,and here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC London main card.

Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov

Arnold Allen def. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas

Gunnar Nelson def. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina

Ilia Topuria def. Jai Herbert

