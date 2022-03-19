Paulo Costa accuses ‘rat’ Sean Strickland of ducking him, Strickland responds with offer to fight him ‘for free’

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa seem like they may be on a collision course, although according to the former, the UFC doesn’t seem all that interested.

In November, Strickland had expressed his interest in fighting Costa “if he can put down the wine and cookies.” The bout hasn’t materialized, and Strickland went on to defeat Jack Hermansson in the main event of February’s UFC Vegas 47 card.

Recently, Costa took to Twitter to respond to Strickland’s callouts and publicly accepted.

Let’s do it rat.

Veremos se é valentão mesmo. pic.twitter.com/gJicIDsfUt — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 17, 2022

Never one to shy away from such an opportunity, Strickland offered a response to the former title challenger, while also revealing that the UFC wasn’t keen on the idea.

I asked for Costa and the UFC didn't seem so confident in his future.. Also i dont think they liked me punching down to get a title shot lol.. but worst case for you Costa there is always bellator.. Maybe 205? Idk... https://t.co/1Hz83MUyWB — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 18, 2022

“I asked for Costa and the UFC didn’t seem so confident in his future,” Strickland stated. “Also, I don’t think they liked me punching down to get a title shot lol, but worst case for you Costa there is always Bellator... maybe 205?”

Strickland’s “205” comment referred to UFC president Dana White proclaiming Costa would have to move up to light heavyweight after coming into his most recent headliner with Marvin Vettori well above the middleweight limit — so much so, that the bout had to be moved up an entire division.

Following his loss to Vettori at UFC Vegas 41 in October, Costa disagreed with White and said he plans on remaining at 185. With that, Costa continued to force the issue with Strickland, alleging that the outspoken contender is ducking him.

I knew you were a fuc*king pus*y but this show of insecurity surprised even me. just another fake macho https://t.co/iYcIdTGui0 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 18, 2022

“I knew you were a f****** p****, but this show of insecurity surprised even me. Just another fake macho,” Costa said.

Strickland, a winner of six straight, doubled down on the UFC’s lack of interest for the matchup, but then offered to give Costa his wish for a fight in Las Vegas — apparently outside of the octagon.

@BorrachinhaMMA heres the thing man. The UFC said no. I asked multiple times..... But after your forced to move to light heavyweight I'll catch you in Vegas and if you wanna run your mouth I'll give it to you for free... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 18, 2022

“Here’s the thing man, the UFC said no,” Strickland stated. “I asked multiple times, but after you’re forced to move to light heavyweight, I’ll catch you in Vegas, and if you wanna run your mouth I’ll give it to you for free.”

Costa continued egging on Strickland on Saturday morning.