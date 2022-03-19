UFC London Results: Volkov vs. Aspinall

MMA Fighting has UFC London results for the Volkov vs. Aspinall fight card, live blogs for the top three fights, and UFC London Twitter updates.

In the main event, Alexander Volkov will square off against Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight contest. Volkov has won three of his past five fights, while Aspinall has collected seven straight victories.

Arnold Allen will try to push his win streak to 11 fights when he faces Dan Hooker, who will be making his featherweight debut, in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC London results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Prelims (ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET)

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden