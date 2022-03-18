LONDON - UFC president Dana White is hoping to sit down with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou following his knee surgery.

Ngannou suffered a knee injury prior to his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Things between White, the UFC, and Ngannou have been quite contentious since “The Predator” captured the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 almost a year ago. With Ngannou reportedly going under the knife on Friday, White hopes to mend those fences when he returns from this weekend’s UFC London event.

“I only found that out yesterday but, yeah, apparently knee surgery,” White told MMA Fighting. “We’ll find out how that went, and hopefully we get together with him when we get home.”

In addition, White previewed Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena, the main event between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall, talks Paddy Pimblett’s potential star power, the recent decision to move Molly McCann’s fight with Luana Carolina to the main card, if he plans to bring back Greg Hardy after the former NFL player fighting out his contract, Jake Paul’s recent comments about fighter pay, and more with MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs.