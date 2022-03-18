UFC London preview show: Is Tom Aspinall a future heavyweight champion?

Tom Aspinall hasn’t demanded big fights, but he’s got one this Saturday.

The fast-rising heavyweight contender — currently No. 12 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — fights in front of a home crowd at UFC London where he takes on No. 7 Alexander Volkov in the main event. This marks the UFC’s return to London for the first time since March 2019.

UFC London looks to be a strong card from top to bottom and the MMA Fighting team brings you a preview of the top storylines, with Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee along with José Youngs who has been on-site all week in England’s capital city.

We discuss where Aspinall’s career will go if he topples Volkov or if a Volkov win could finally lead the veteran to an elusive title shot. Also, can Arnold Allen breakthrough into the featherweight elite? How will Dan Hooker fare as he drops back down to 145 pounds? And just how big of a deal is Paddy Pimblett?

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.