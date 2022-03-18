UFC London weigh-in results: Alexander Volkov, Tom Aspinall on point, Dan Hooker hits mark for featherweight return

Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall are ready to headline the UFC’s first London event since March 2019 and Dan Hooker is officially a featherweight again.

All 24 fighters competing at Saturday’s UFC London event at The O2 successfully made weight Friday morning, including main event heavyweights Volkov and Aspinall who tipped the scales at 253 and 252 pounds respectively. Volkov is currently No. 7 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings with Aspinall five spots behind at No. 12.

In the co-main event, Arnold Allen welcomes Dan Hooker back to the featherweight division. Allen successfully weighed in at 146 pounds, while Hooker hit championship weight at 145 pounds. Hooker has been competing at lightweight for the past five years.

Also of note, English star Paddy Pimblett hit the mark at 155 pounds for his second UFC fight, welterweight Gunnar Nelson came in at 171 pounds for his first fight since September 2019, and flyweights Molly McCann (125) and Luana Carolina (126) were on point.

See UFC London official weigh-in highlights and results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov (253) vs. Tom Aspinall (252)

Arnold Allen (146) vs. Dan Hooker (145)

Paddy Pimblett (155) vs. Kazula Vargas (155)

Gunnar Nelson (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Luana Carolina (126)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Ilia Topuria (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Mike Grundy (145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Paul Craig (206)

Jack Shore (136) vs. Timur Valiev (136)

Cory McKenna (115) vs. Elise Reed (115)

Muhammad Mokaev (125) vs. Cody Durden (126)