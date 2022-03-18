UFC London weigh-in video

At the UFC London weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in London will step on the scale Friday.
In the main event, Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight non-title bout.
The UFC London official weigh-ins will be at 5 a.m. E.T and MMA Fighting will have the video live.
The UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 1 p.m. E.T.
Get UFC London weigh-in results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas
Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato
Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina
Prelims (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)
Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
