UFC London weigh-in video

At the UFC London weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in London will step on the scale Friday.

In the main event, Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their heavyweight non-title bout.

The UFC London official weigh-ins will be at 5 a.m. E.T and MMA Fighting will have the video live.

The UFC London ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 1 p.m. E.T.

Get UFC London weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Prelims (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden