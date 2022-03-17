Illness scratches Vince Morales from UFC London bout with Nathaniel Wood

Nathaniel Wood will need a new opponent if he hopes to compete in front of his home fans this Saturday.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that an illness has forced Vince Morales out of his bout with Wood at UFC London event, which takes place at the O2 Arena. Reporter Al Zullino first reported the news on Twitter.

Morales subsequently confirmed his withdrawal on Instagram, stating that he broke a fever when he landed in London and wasn’t cleared to cut weight or compete.

Per sources, the UFC was searching for a replacement but it appears there just wasn’t enough time to make it happen for Wood, who took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal he will not compete on the card.

Morales was already slotted in as a somewhat short notice opponent after Liudvik Sholinian announced he was withdrawing from the matchup with Wood to join his fellow Ukrainian countrymen on the front lines in their war against Russia.

“The Prospect” hasn’t competed since dropping a unanimous decision to Casey Kenney at UFC 254 in October 2020, and will hope to get back on track after dropping two of three.