Who had the better weekend — the UFC, Bellator, or Eagle FC?

That question will be discussed this week on a special roundtable edition of Between the Links. In addition, the panel will discuss Magomed Ankalaev’s win over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 50 and if it was enough to earn him a title shot, Song Yadong’s ceiling in the UFC bantamweight division after his first-round KO of Marlon Moraes, what we learned about Kevin Lee’s unanimous decision win over Diego Sanchez in the main event of Eagle FC 46, the UFC’s return to London on Saturday headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall, if the promotion should’ve tried to switch gears to book Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett after their hotel skirmish, and more.

