Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan exchange barbs, Yan promises ‘to beat the living s*** out of’ Sterling

By Jed Meshew
UFC 259: Yan v Sterling Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan cannot seem to leave each other alone.

Sterling and Yan have been engaged in a heated feud for over a year now, dating back to their title fight at UFC 259 that saw Sterling claim the UFC bantamweight title by Disqualification when Yan illegally kneed Sterling in the head while Sterling was down and the fight was stopped as a result. The incident exacerbated an already bitter rivalry and for the past year, the two have been takes shots at each other regularly. And with their rematch now less than a month away, the two bantamweight champions don’t seem interested in letting up any time soon.

On Wednesday, Sterling responded to Yan’s pinned Tweet from October — where he proclaimed himself the “Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion” after winning an interim title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 — telling Yan to “accept his losses like a man,” prompting an exchange between the two.

Sterling’s Tweeting didn’t stop there though. Referencing an unconfirmed report from earlier this week stating that Yan’s cornermen have been struggling with the visa process to get into the United States, Sterling continued to show Yan “No Mercy”.

Sterling and Yan are set to settle their differences in the co-main event of UFC 273 on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

FINAL THOUGHTS

For as much as the Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal fight was sold as this huge bad blood battle, I think Sterling and Yan honestly hate each other more. None of this feels performative like it did with Colby. These dudes are just mad.

