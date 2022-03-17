Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan exchange barbs, Yan promises ‘to beat the living s*** out of’ Sterling

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan cannot seem to leave each other alone.

Sterling and Yan have been engaged in a heated feud for over a year now, dating back to their title fight at UFC 259 that saw Sterling claim the UFC bantamweight title by Disqualification when Yan illegally kneed Sterling in the head while Sterling was down and the fight was stopped as a result. The incident exacerbated an already bitter rivalry and for the past year, the two have been takes shots at each other regularly. And with their rematch now less than a month away, the two bantamweight champions don’t seem interested in letting up any time soon.

On Wednesday, Sterling responded to Yan’s pinned Tweet from October — where he proclaimed himself the “Undisputed UFC bantamweight champion” after winning an interim title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 — telling Yan to “accept his losses like a man,” prompting an exchange between the two.

In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings.

In other words, bro, you lost! ‍♂️ https://t.co/slWxoAKDND pic.twitter.com/8pY0YJ3YAZ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living shit out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process https://t.co/WZutf5a7qr pic.twitter.com/RUj5K8sX4e — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 16, 2022

The only tears I’ll be shedding are for your funeral, after I body bag you April 9th for the world to see.



You “Betr” show up! https://t.co/YPH7OLrSWD — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

Sterling’s Tweeting didn’t stop there though. Referencing an unconfirmed report from earlier this week stating that Yan’s cornermen have been struggling with the visa process to get into the United States, Sterling continued to show Yan “No Mercy”.

.I’m praying the @ufc @danawhite has a back up incase Chetr tries to back out for the 2nd time. Get ya teams Visa shit together bozo @PetrYanUFC ‍♂️ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

I don’t get a shit who’s in his. We need to end this chapter. No more delays. https://t.co/Smj7vhkAA0 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

“Look at me… I am the captain now!” pic.twitter.com/QRAwRrqtKf — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2022

Sterling and Yan are set to settle their differences in the co-main event of UFC 273 on April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jake Paul on the Endeavor call.

While some of y’all busy hating on me, I’m busy trying to better understand how UFC makes more money & margins than any other sports league in the world, to help y’all make the money you deserve pic.twitter.com/q0iiR2KEqx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 16, 2022

Dan Hooker.

Last session in the books.



Feeling sharp and ready to scrap. pic.twitter.com/wneZiLj3u2 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) March 16, 2022

Offering to step in.

I’m truly gutted about the @vandetta135 @TheProspectMMA situation. I really am. I’ve let @seanshelby know I’m available to fill in so Nathaniel doesn’t miss out. Nothing but respect to both guys @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc #ufclondon — Davey Grant (@DaveyGrantMMA) March 16, 2022

Derek Brunson may be walking back those retirement plans.

I’m tired of seeing guys I fight go on to be World Champions & fight for the belt to be the best middleweight on the planet . I’ve been in the top 10 for over a decade and currently in the top 5. I gotta do better. Not done! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 17, 2022

Paulo Costa pivoting his promotional agenda.

Next fight for BLF best looking fighter. Name the opponent below pic.twitter.com/U3xm8slj5l — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 16, 2022

It could happen to anyone.

So, my flight to Texas got booked under, Vanzant, which I still go by professionally, But my legal last name is my husbands @austinv170mma …. So to prove who I am I googled myself. First article they see “Paige Vanzant and Husband make sex tape”….. F-U reporters — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 16, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Rose Namajunas (11-4) vs. Carla Esparza (18-6); UFC 274, May 7.

FINAL THOUGHTS

For as much as the Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal fight was sold as this huge bad blood battle, I think Sterling and Yan honestly hate each other more. None of this feels performative like it did with Colby. These dudes are just mad.

Thanks for reading!

