We Got Next: Pearl Gonzalez, Eryk Anders, and Cody Brundage

This week on We Got Next, Pearl Gonzalez (6:41) joins the program to discuss her fighting future, diving into a broadcasting career, what she would do if she saw Britain Hart on the street, if she would have another fight in BKFC, Amanda Serrano headlining MSG, who Jake Paul should actually fight in the UFC, and gives context to her Tweet about the MMA media.

UFC middleweight Eryk Anders (58:14) shares the gory details of the foot injury he suffered this past weekend due to a live chainsaw, what happened after, and when he plans to return to the octagon.

Finally, Cody Brundage (1:08:06) recaps his submission win over Dalcha Lungiambula this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 50, talks overcoming the storm, referee Mark Smith allowing the fight to continue, taking steps to overcoming self-doubt, quieting the narrative from media members who labeled him as a quitter, the special armband the UFC created for him in support of his daughter, and more.

