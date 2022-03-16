Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy moving to UFC 276 on July 2

Miesha Tate’s flyweight debut will have to wait a little longer, as her fight against Lauren Murphy has been pushed back from May 14 to the upcoming UFC 276 card on July 2.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the move to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. Ariel Helwani first reported the switch.

Tate will be fighting at 125 pounds for the first time in the UFC when she returns in July, which comes after a victorious run during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

The reality show wrapped up in late February, but there’s no word at this time if that played any part in the Murphy fight being shifted to a later date.

Prior to the original fight announcement, Tate explained her reasoning for dropping down to 125 pounds after spending her entire career in the bantamweight division, where she was also a UFC champion.

“When I got into the UFC, it was only 135 [pound division],” Tate told MMA Fighting. “By the time 125 came around, I was just so enveloped at 135 trying to win the title and then obviously the rivalry with Ronda [Rousey], and then I did win it against Holly [Holm].

“But as the sport has evolved, I’ve just very rarely ever had a reach advantage. I’ve rarely had a height advantage.”

Tate will draw a tough test in her first fight in the new weight class as she faces off with Murphy, who returns to action following a title shot against reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko this past September at UFC 266.

Prior to that setback, Murphy had rattled off five wins in a row, including victories over Joanne Wood, Roxanne Modafferi, and Andrea Lee.

UFC 276 will serve as the culmination of the latest International Fight Week in Las Vegas, with the promotion planning numerous events including the UFC Hall of Fame induction that same week.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck contributed to this report.