Greg Hardy among latest wave of fighters removed from UFC roster

Heavyweight Greg Hardy leads the latest group of fighters recently removed from the UFC roster.

UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that Hardy along with Sabina Mazo, Davi Ramos and Jared Gooden are no longer part of the roster. All four completed their contracts with the promotion.

While it’s possible any of them could be re-signed, the four fighters have currently been removed from the active UFC roster.

Hardy had already hinted that his run with the UFC had come to an end after he suffered his third consecutive loss in a row after falling to Sergey Spivak by TKO in his most recent outing in early March at UFC 272.

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do,” Hardy wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the UFC for giving me the opportunity to shine bright.”

The ex-NFL player turned fighter was a prospect the UFC signed after he made two appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series before picking up one more win outside the octagon that led to his debut with the promotion. Hardy found success early in his UFC career while amassing a 4-2 record with one no contest including victories over Maurice Greene, Yorgan de Castro and Juan Adams.

Hardy then ran into tougher times after three consecutive knockouts including the fight against Spivak along with losses to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura. The fight with Spivak was the last bout on Hardy’s contract.

Meanwhile, Mazo also leaves the UFC after three straight losses capped off by her submission defeat to Miranda Maverick at UFC Vegas 50 on March 12. Mazo’s run with the UFC ends after she compiled a 3-4 record with the promotion.

Ramos’ exit had previously been confirmed by MMA Fighting after he sought his release while attempting to keep a busier schedule in his fight career.

The fourth fighter to leave the UFC roster was Gooden after he went 1-3 in the UFC. Gooden already picked up a win under the IKON Fighting Championships banner back in January after his UFC contract ended.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.