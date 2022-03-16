Ex-UFC fighter Cody East arrested again on charges of child abuse, battery, more

Former UFC heavyweight Cody East was arrested again Sunday following an alleged domestic violence incident in Albuquerque.

East, who was released Tuesday from Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on bond, is facing charges of child abuse, battery, and false imprisonment of a household member, per online arrest records. According to New Mexico outlet KRQE, which first reported the arrest, East had an altercation with his wife and is accused of “refusing to let her and their kids out of a car,” per the criminal complaint. “The woman told deputies he made threatening comments and pushed her when she tried to stop him.”

East, 33, is due in court on April 26 for a preliminary hearing. He had five outstanding warrants for traffic-related violations at the time of his Sunday arrest.

The latest incident is not East’s first run-in with the law. East was arrested in 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2016 on a variety of charges, including domestic violence charges. He was sentenced to three years in prison on child abuse charges in 2008.

East (13-7) fought twice in the UFC in 2016, suffering knockout losses at the hands of Walt Harris and Curtis Blaydes. He has currently lost four consecutive fights on the regional scene, most recently in a first-round knockout against Michael Quintero in June 2021.