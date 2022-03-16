 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Kevin Holland, Ilia Topuria, Demetrious Johnson, Matt Brown, Molly McCann, and E. Casey Leydon

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: MMA Fighting’s E. Casey Leydon joins the show days before his MMA debut to discuss his experience in the Wimp 2 Warrior program and the road to his upcoming fight.

1:30 p.m. ET: UFC flyweight Molly McCann previews her UFC London fight against Luana Carolina.

2 p.m. ET: Veteran welterweight Matt Brown looks ahead to his hometown matchup against Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus.

2:30 p.m. ET: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson stops by to discuss his upcoming mixed rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Championship: X.

3 p.m. ET: Kevin Holland returns to chat about his latest act of local heroism and what’s next for his career in the UFC welterweight division.

3:20 p.m. ET: Rising UFC contender Ilia Topuria discusses his viral run-in with Paddy Pimblett and his short-notice bout against Jai Herbert at UFC London.

3:40 p.m. ET: GC and Helwani look at their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

4:05 p.m. ET: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

