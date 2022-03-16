The MMA Hour with Kevin Holland, Ilia Topuria, Demetrious Johnson, Matt Brown, Molly McCann, and E. Casey Leydon

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: MMA Fighting’s E. Casey Leydon joins the show days before his MMA debut to discuss his experience in the Wimp 2 Warrior program and the road to his upcoming fight.

1:30 p.m. ET: UFC flyweight Molly McCann previews her UFC London fight against Luana Carolina.

2 p.m. ET: Veteran welterweight Matt Brown looks ahead to his hometown matchup against Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus.

2:30 p.m. ET: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson stops by to discuss his upcoming mixed rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Championship: X.

3 p.m. ET: Kevin Holland returns to chat about his latest act of local heroism and what’s next for his career in the UFC welterweight division.

3:20 p.m. ET: Rising UFC contender Ilia Topuria discusses his viral run-in with Paddy Pimblett and his short-notice bout against Jai Herbert at UFC London.

3:40 p.m. ET: GC and Helwani look at their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

4:05 p.m. ET: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

