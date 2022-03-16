At the UFC London media day, a host of fighters who will compete at Saturday’s ESPN+ event will speak to the media on Wednesday morning local time in London.

The UFC London media day video is expected to begin at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Several top fighters in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings will be in attendance including heavyweight headliners No. 7 Alexander Volkov and No. 12 Tom Aspinall, plus No. 11 featherweight Arnold Allen who welcomes No. 13 lightweight Dan Hooker back to the 145-pound division, and No. 13 light heavyweight Paul Craig.

The following fighters are scheduled to attend media day (all times ET):

10:15 a.m. Dan Hooker

10:30 a.m. Tom Aspinall

10:45 a.m. Nathaniel Wood

11:00 a.m. Kazula Vargas

11:45 a.m. Muhammad Mokaev

12:00 p.m. Cory McKenna

12:30 p.m. Molly McCann

12:45 p.m. Mike Grundy

1:00 p.m. Paul Craig

1:30 p.m. Jack Shore

1:45 p.m. Paddy Pimblett

2:15 p.m. Alexander Volkov

2:30 p.m. Arnold Allen

2:45 p.m. Jai Herbert