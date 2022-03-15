UFC grants Davi Ramos' release, in talks to enter ACA lightweight grand prix

Ask and you shall receive.

Five days after publicly requesting his release from the UFC in an interview with MMA Fighting, Davi Ramos was finally removed from the company roster, MMA Fighting confirmed with multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Ramos completed his most recent four-fight UFC deal following a decision defeat to Arman Tsarukyan in July 2020 but was still kept in the roster and subjected to random testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency despite the fact he had no active contract with the promotion.

Now a free agent, the ADCC gold medalist is close to signing a deal with Russia’s Absolute Championship Akhmat promotion to compete in an upcoming lightweight grand prix.

“If all goes right in my next three fights, I’ll go back [to the UFC],” Ramos said.

Ramos (10-4) has competed multiple times for Absolute Championship Berkut Jiu-Jitsu in the past, winning the 75-kilogram grand prix in 2018, before the ACB merged with World Fighting Championships of Akhmat — an MMA promotion led by Chechnyan dictator Ramzan Kadyrov — to become the ACA.