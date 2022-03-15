Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski calls it ‘a dream’ to fight Conor McGregor, even at welterweight

It’s been some time since we saw Conor McGregor compete south of 155 pounds, and it’s safe to assume we’ll never see it again. However, that won’t stop current UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski from fantasizing about the possible matchup — no matter the weight class.

“The Notorious” McGregor claimed the UFC featherweight title with an absurd 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo in December 2015 before he was eventually stripped after moving up to lightweight. Aldo reclaimed the vacant crown a year later but eventually fell to Max Holloway who defended three times until running into Volkanovski.

To earn his shot at Holloway, Volkanovski became the first and only man to defeat Aldo in a non-title featherweight affair. Now two title defenses deep into his reign as champion, the Australian has “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung to worry about next at UFC 273 on April 9. But that McGregor matchup would undeniably be a dream come true down the line.

“Obviously, Conor is always gonna get his name out there,” Volkanovski told MMA News’ James Lynch. “You gotta remember, he was a featherweight, he was a champion of my division. So I’ve taken out the featherweight champs. That’s the only one left, isn’t it? Me, Aldo, Max, and Conor. So it makes a lot of sense. Obviously, it would be a dream and then I’ve taken out all the other champs in my division so that would be incredible. Obviously, you talk about the payday and all that — the circus around it would be great. But at the same time, talking about legacy, he’s undefeated at featherweight, too. That would mean something. I don’t think he’s making featherweight too soon [though].

“If we fight, you do it at any weight. I’d do that at welterweight if I had to, whatever. But at the same time, we’ll see. I’ll just worry about Zombie cause Zombie’s in front of me and we’ll see.”

For the 33-year-old Volkanovski, competing at 170 pounds clearly would be no issue at this stage in his life. Keep in mind that Volkanovski used to weigh over 200 pounds during his aforementioned days as a rugby player — not that Joe Rogan will ever let us forget such a fact.

Simply for activity purposes, the featherweight champion has already expressed being open to going up to lightweight for whatever challenges may await. Though it has indeed become a goal for Volkanovski to achieve that ever-elusive double champ status, don’t expect him to leave the ‘45ers hanging if that chance ever becomes a reality.

“I’m planning on staying at featherweight even if I move up, I want to float in both,” he said. “I’m not saying I want to just move to lightweight and stay at lightweight. When people ever ask me if I think of a move to lightweight, it is double champ status, while I still got both belts. The role of lightweight champ and featherweight champ, that’s my vision. Not just fighting in lightweight. Cause I make featherweight reasonably easy so there’s no reason for me to have to move up.”

TOP STORIES

Superstardom. The MMA Fighting team lets you know who they believe is more likely to become a household name between Kayla Harrison and A.J. McKee.

Need. Chael Sonnen thinks it’s time for Colby Covington to jump to middleweight and challenge Israel Adesanya.

Critique. Khamzat Chimaev offers up valid rebuttal to those criticisizing him thus far in his UFC career.

Fight. Tim Elliott explains his glove-grabbing ways at UFC 272.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Mini Golf with Tom Aspinall.

One Night in London.

Free Fight.

The Mightiest Mouse.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Brutality.

He did what now?

Carl McNally won via a described "helicopter guillotine crank" at Clan Wars yesterday. He literally swung the dude around twice. I've seen the cage-side view but we need quality footage haha pic.twitter.com/vgFKl6pf0V — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 14, 2022

Support for Cain.

Among those who wrote letters to the court in support of Velasquez:



— Dana White

— Khabib Nurmagomedov

— Daniel Cormier

— Kamaru Usman

— Henry Cejudo

— Brandon Moreno

— Rey Mysterio

— Fabricio Werdum

— Ryan Bader

— Islam Makhachev

— Yair Rodriguez

— Kelvin Gastelum

— Scott Coker — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 15, 2022

Another interesting name who wrote a letter: former Bellator promoter Bjorn Rebney — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 15, 2022

Lil Cubs.

My lil Cubs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzrHb0ZHSp — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 15, 2022

The great debate.

Always bring a researcher. pic.twitter.com/sotlfn5tcz — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) March 14, 2022

Beginning of “The Reaper.”

Mar14.2009



13 years ago today,



Robert Whittaker made his professional MMA debut & defeated Chris Tallowin. pic.twitter.com/NC8CNMR63T — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 15, 2022

Dana’s collection.

Shame on the trolls!

"Shame on you."



After re-signing with the PFL, Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) has a message for internet trolls that refer to her as a 'can crusher'.



⬇️ Kayla's FULL interview w/ @ReneePaquette & @MieshaTate is available NOW on the Throwing Down Podcast! https://t.co/KR2MpChSuW pic.twitter.com/FBMsObgspK — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) March 14, 2022

Sanko to London.

Cage Warriors’ finest.

Dan the man.

Khalil celebrates.

Respect.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Oscar is my hero. Thanks for reading and see you tomorrow!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will we ever see Alexander Volkanovski fight above featherweight? Yes

No vote view results 68% Yes (153 votes)

31% No (70 votes) 223 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.