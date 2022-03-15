Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown scoffs at UFC fighters beating top boxers; Kyle Snyder addresses past interest in MMA

UFC welterweight Matt Brown returns to The Fighter vs. The Writer to discuss his upcoming bout in Columbus, Ohio, against Bryan Barberena, while also debating the chance UFC fighters have if they actually cross over to face boxing’s best. Could Kamaru Usman give Canelo Alvarez problems? Does Francis Ngannou have a shot against Tyson Fury?

Brown gives his thoughts as both a fighter and an avid boxing fan.

Plus, two-time Olympic medalist Kyle Snyder joins the show this week to preview his upcoming supermatch against J’den Cox as they meet in a best-two-out-of-three battle between two of America’s top wrestlers. Snyder also addresses his past interest in potentially testing himself in mixed martial arts and answers if he’d have any interest in wrestling some of the best fighters from the UFC.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.