Morning Report: Kayla Harrison wants to beat Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, and take the title of ‘Greatest Combat Sports Athlete Ever’

Kayla Harrison may be back with the PFL, but she hasn’t given up on chasing fights with some of the biggest names in MMA, including her former American Top Team teammate.

Last week, Harrison officially re-signed with the PFL after a four-month free agency period that saw her field offers from every major promotion in the world. The move came as a disappointment to some who were hoping to see a much anticipated fight between Harrison and Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, but the PFL matched the offer Bellator made for Harrison, keeping the former two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka with the organization on a multiyear deal. It’s an end result that Harrison says she is happy with.

“Life is good. I’m very blessed, “ Harrison told The Schmo recently. “I’m satisfied. I’m at peace with it. Free agency was a long and winding, up and down, roller coaster road, and I’m happy that it’s over. I’m excited to get back in the cage and do what I love.”

Harrison has a lot to be happy about. Per her manager, Harrison’s new deal with the PFL allegedly makes her the highest paid female fighter in the history of MMA. The major issue with re-signing with the PFL is the lack of big-name opposition for Harrison to face. Harrison has repeatedly remarked that she wants to be “the greatest” and that will be tough to do if the PFL cannot draw in more compelling opponents for her. And there are two names atop the list of opponents that Harrison would like to face: Cris Cyborg, and her former teammate, Amanda Nunes.

“I’m coming for the title of Greatest Combat Sports Athlete Ever,” Harrison said. “Right now, Henry [Cejudo] has it. I’ll give it to him. He has it. But I’m coming for that title.

“I just think I have to keep putting one foot in front of the other. I definitely have to beat Cyborg. I’d really like to fight Amanda, beat Amanda, if I’m gonna go ahead and say it. That’s obviously in the cards. I’ve got to win a couple more titles. He has one gold medal, I have two. He has two UFC belts, I have 2 PFL belts. But if I win belts in every major organization, or beat champions from every major organization, then does that make me the greatest of all time?”

It’s an ambitious goal but one that is becoming more possible by the day. Nunes left American Top Team earlier this year, removing one possible hurdle should the two ever find themselves in a position to face off in the future. Meanwhile, Cyborg is reportedly near the end of her Bellator contract. Both women have repeatedly said they would like to face one another so once her Bellator contract is up, it’s possible the PFL could make a play to sign Cyborg. Or maybe Bellator will come around to the idea of a co-promoted event that the PFL recently suggested.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Statements.

God is good in victory or defeat we have some amazing things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with the world, I want to make a difference in and out of the cage — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 13, 2022

Yessir whoever whenever I’ll be smarter next time I’m just a young street ninja that’s just how we get down gotta beat ‘em before the teachers or cops show up lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 13, 2022

LOL.

PSA: I DONT CARE ABOUT YOUR PARLAYS. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 13, 2022

Conor shouting out Khalil Rountree Jr.

A lovely timed soccer kick to the body of a downed opponent.

A much under utilized legal strike.

Nice to see some fresh innovation again in there instead of the usual garbage we see over and over. https://t.co/739pWXIwA2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 13, 2022

Darren Till.

Boxing is great, but MMA is greater.

The @ufc make the fights the fans and the world wants to see…

This doesn’t happen with boxing…

In the @ufc the best fight the best. In boxing there’s a millions world champs saying they are the best…

Argue in the comments… pic.twitter.com/lkD7oefqh0 — D (@darrentill2) March 13, 2022

Din Thomas values that UFC analyst gig.

Not sure I understand Jake Paul. If he really cared about fighters why don't he just continue to throw his own events, pay fighters what he wants, and offer them long term health care. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 13, 2022

I am doing that dumb fuck



Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen



Will continue to do more



Your bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me tho



Also what kind of parents name their son “Din” https://t.co/j4CJQPV9JS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

Also, Jake Paul still teasing MMA.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Well, we had a tremendous weekend of fights (even if the UFC main event was lackluster) and we’re right back at it this week with the UFC’s long-awaited return to London.

Thanks for reading!

